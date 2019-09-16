Despite the controversy surrounding its gambling features, NBA 2K20 soared to the top of the EMEAA (Europe Middle East Africa and Asia) charts during its launch week, proving yet again that money talks. This might not come as a huge surprise, since the NBA 2K series always performs well from a commercial standpoint. If you were expecting the series to be negatively impacted by its implementation of gambling-like mechanics, you’re in for a surprise.

Outside of the game’s perceived predatory monetization practices, we enjoyed it here at PSLS, complimenting its presentation, amount of modes, and improvements over last year’s iteration. Although, based on its sales, the negatively received monetization practices are likely here to stay.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered also performed well, taking the number two spot, with Rainbow Six Siege following closely at number three. Siege is one of the great success stories of this generation, as Ubisoft was able to turn the game around after its rocky launch in 2015. It has now reached a staggering 50 million players across all platforms.

Thanks to a digital sale, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration took the number eight spot, while Red Dead Redemption 2 hung on at number ten. And of course, what best-selling list would be complete without Grand Theft Auto V?

The full top ten list of best-selling games in EMEAA can be found below. Keep in mind, this list is comprised of combined digital and physical units sold for the week ending on September 6, 2019.

1. NBA 2K20

2. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

3. Rainbow Six Siege

4. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

5. Grand Theft Auto V

6. The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

7. Gears 5

8. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

9. Catherine: Full Body

10. Red Dead Redemption 2

What do you make of NBA 2K20’s success? Do you think in-game monetization is here to stay? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Games Industry]