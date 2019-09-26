DOOM and DOOM II have gotten a visual upgrade on PS4, among other improvements, thanks to the games’ latest patch. It’s available to download for free on on all platforms today. The update will restore both games’ lighting rendering to match the originals, undoing a controversial change made in a previous update, along with audio enhancements as well. Most of the updates made are to better recapture the classic feel of the original games. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to acquire in-game rewards for the upcoming DOOM Eternal by linking your Slayer Club account to each game, including DOOM 3.

The full list of patch notes can be found below:

DOOM Classic Update Patch Notes

DOOM Patch Notes:

Restored lighting rendering to match the original game visuals.

Updated sound and music playback speed and tone to match the original game audio

General game performance and user experience improvements.

Slayers Club members can now link their Bethesda.net account to receive the Indigo DOOM Marine Skin and DOOM (1993) nameplate when DOOM Eternal launches.

DOOM II Patch Notes:

Restored lighting rendering to match the original game visuals.

Updated sound and music playback speed and tone to match the original game audio

General game performance and user experience improvements.

Slayers Club members can now link their Bethesda.net account to receive the Bronze DOOM Marine Skin and DOOM II nameplate when DOOM Eternal launches.

And if you’re excited for more DOOM, you’ll be happy to know that the wait for DOOM Eternal is almost over, as it will release for PS4 on November 22, 2019.

[Source: Reddit]