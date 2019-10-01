PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 1, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

No Way Out – A Dead Realm Tale ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Code Vein

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

PS4 Games

Code Vein ($59.99)

Code Vein Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($34.99)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ($59.99)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX with Bonus ($14.99)

Maximum Football 2019 ($29.99)

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 (Free to Play)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition ($59.99)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe ($69.99)

One Night Stand ($3.99)

ReadySet Heroes ($19.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Newcomer Pack ($9.99)

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI ($7.99)

Tropico 6 ($59.99)

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition ($64.99)

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle ($39.99)

YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. ($49.99)

PS Vita Games

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI ($7.99)

