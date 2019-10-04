Iron Man VR Release Date Finally Lets Us Know When We’ll Become Tony Stark

PSVR owners will soon get a chance to jump into the role of one of the most popular Marvel super heroes. Iron Man VR releases on February 28th, 2020.

During a panel today at New York Comic Con, the Iron Man VR release date was finally announced, and a brand new trailer give us a better idea of what you’ll be doing in the game and why. Tony Stark chooses to quit producing and selling weapons—something Nick Fury is very unhappy about—after a missile he built is used to kill a dozen people. Despite this, Stark drones are still finding their way out into the wild and attacking New York City. This gave us a glimpse at the game’s main antagonist, Ghost.

Best known most recently as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ghost steps back into the role of an Iron Man antagonist, not unlike the comics, though there’s still some of the cinematic universe bleeding in. The Iron Man VR version of Ghost is a woman and wears a costume quite like the one seen in the film. Regardless of her origins or new direction, she sure hates Tony Stark.

The trailer also shows off more gameplay. We get to see Iron Man flying around in New York City shooting down drones, as well as engaged in a fight above a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. One scene sees a passenger plane falling out of the sky as Iron Man rushes to repair its wings, put out the fires, and keep it from crashing into the ground below. There’s a bit of puzzle solving, if you can call Iron Man ripping wires out of a panel to open a locked door “puzzle solving.” We also get a brief glimpse of a fight against Ghost, using some sort of ghostly chain to lock Tony in place. If all of this sounds interesting to you and you want to know more, you can read our preview for Iron Man VR.