Funko is producing more Spyro figures, and they are not related to Skylanders. Instead, the adorable purple dragon has returned to the spotlight in his own right, thanks to last year’s celebrated release of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. For now, Funko plans to unleash three new figures based on the world of dragons. Spyro, of course, is receiving another one of his own. It’s a variant that features him flying. The villainous Gnasty Gnorc and Ripto (from Spyro 1 and 2 respectively) will also be immortalized as Pop! Vinyl figurines. Each one will launch in a few weeks on November 8th, according to their respective Amazon listings. Preorders are currently live for the Funko Pop! figures, which will cost $10.99 a piece.

They’re adorable figures, each well designed like most of Funko’s other Pop! collectibles. Whether or not the toy manufacturer intends to bring other Spyro characters to life currently remains to be seen. While there is already a basic Spyro and Sparx Vinyl figure, it would be neat to see this particular collection further expanded upon with other characters from the series. Funko’s line of Crash Bandicoot collectibles is a bit more extensive, for instance. Last fall, Funko added a few figures to its Crash collection, which included a scuba gear variant for the titular character himself.

Regardless of what the company does next with Spyro, Funko always has new video game-related figures for fans to collect. One of the latest examples includes an Apex Legends line, featuring a total of eight characters from Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play hero shooter.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms.

