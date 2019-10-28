Developer Toys for Bob and Activision launched Spyro Reignited Trilogy late last year, brilliantly restoring a beloved trilogy. For fans curious about how it all came together so beautifully, there’s a treat in the distance. Blizzard Entertainment will publish The Art of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, a 240-page book set to release on July 21, 2020. This is according to a listing for the art book that recently appeared on Amazon.

The art book, priced at $45, is currently available to preorder. It will not merely feature art. This 240-page compendium will also include insight from industry illustrators, anecdotes from the trilogy’s development team, and a host of behind-the-scenes content. In addition, fans should expect to get their hands on concept art that’s never been publicly shown.

Thanks to the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, like never before the purple dragon and his world of wonder popped on screen. Colorful backdrops and gorgeously recreated character models made the wait for Spyro’s return worthwhile. It was a very well-received return, too. Reviews for the collection were primarily positive across the board for all platforms. In our analysis of the trilogy’s remake, which awarded it a 9 out of 10, its accuracy in reimagining the beloved classics received the most applause.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. While waiting for the art book’s release, Spyro fans can also grab a few upcoming additions to Funko’s line of POP! figures. Early next month, a Spyro variant, Gnasty Gnorc, and Ripto will be added to the collection of figurines.

[Source: Amazon]

