Hello Games recently released No Man’s Sky Beyond patch 2.13, making a number of visual improvements alongside fixing stability issues across all platforms.
Full patch notes are as follows:
- PC players should be aware that 2.13 changes the metadata format for some alien and mission dialogue. As a result, mods that change this data may crash the game. Therefore, the DisableMods.txt is restored by default while players verify their mods.
- Fixed a significant number of crashes and functionality issues with fleets and freighters in multiplayer.
- Added support for correctly scaling the HUD and other visual elements for 4K.
- Added support for correctly scaling the HUD and other visual elements when using alternative aspect ratios such as 21:9.
- Added the ability to customise your HUD scale.
- Added support for custom resolution scaling when playing on PC in borderless mode.
- Added the ability to toggle AutoPower mode on at the Base Computer in Creative Mode. This supplies power by default to all props without having to place wires or generators.
- Improved the Survey Device to allow players to select which type of hotspot they would like to search for.
- Balanced the yields for mineral hotspots, particularly activated stellar metal deposits.
- Increased the local area complexity limit, to allow more objects to be placed in a small area.
- Optimised a number of base parts that used up a large proportion of the local complexity limit.
- Fixed an issue where players were occasionally unable to snap wires to base parts.
- Fixed an issue where wires would unsnap from base parts when leaving the base.
- Fixed an issue that causes players to fall through the floor when an item they are interacting with is deleted or network refreshed.
- Fixed an issue that removed the portal glyphs from screenshot mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in a loop when trying to return the Mind Arc to Artemis.
- Added a tip message when pinning a product that you do not know the recipe for.
- Fixed an issue where collision on scientific frigates could eject players into space.
- Fixed a number of interaction progress issues that were preventing a large number of NPC and other planetary encounters from being selected.
- Fixed an issue that could cause space combat tips to stretch across the whole screen.
- Added a welcome message to the ship HUD when landing at Space Stations.
- Fixed an issue that charged players for a purchase but did not reward the item because their inventory was full.
- Fixed an issue where predators could circle their targets endlessly without ever attacking.
- Markers for locations that are not onboard the Space Anomaly are now hidden when you are inside the Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to build traps around Portal exits.
- Fixed an issue that caused some base parts (particularly refiners) to reset when the player left their freighter or current planet.
- Correctly enabled power on Carbon Planters, allowing their plants to grow.
- Replaced the previous HBAO implementation with a newer and higher-quality temporal AO solution.
- Introduced a number of significant CPU optimisations.
- Improved the management of graphics memory pools.
- Introduced a number of memory optimisations for Xbox 1.
- Optimised the memory usage of interaction dialogue.
- Applied a series of optimisations to water rendering.
- Introduced a number of smaller general optimisations.
- Upgraded OpenVR to the latest release.
- Fixed a number of minor LODing issues.
- Fixed an issue that caused friend’s bases to be named incorrectly.
- Fixed a number of issues where the visuals and animations of base parts did not accurately reflect their power status.
- Reduced the intensity of the glow on Light Boxes.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with base parts.
- Fixed an issue that caused a red debug box to be visible in underwater crashed ship scenes.
- Fixed an issue that could cause distress beacons to be spawned inside some large crashed ships.
- Added the full description of a base part to the Build Menu popup.
- Added a preview of a base part’s power usage to the Build Menu popup.
- Fixed a number of small visual issues with base parts.
- Improved the camera on the Battery interaction.
- Added audio to the Battery and Biofuel Reactor.
- Added audio to the Sphere Creator.
- Improved the audio when placing wires.
- Added audio when physically interacting with the UI in VR.
- Balanced the volume of the doors on the Space Anomaly.
- Added audio when switching sub-inventories.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to delete objects other players are interacting with.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Sphere Creator to fail to create a sphere.
- Fixed an issue that caused wiring indicators to remain visible in the world when not wiring.
- The Short-Range Teleporter now correctly uses Portal Wires rather than standard electrical wiring to determine network connectivity.
- Fixed a number of incorrect values being displayed in the UI for industrial parts.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Fleet Terminals to be hard to place in freighters.
- Improved the clarity of hotspot icons when surveying.
- Added hotspot icons to the compass.
- Added off-screen tracker arrows to hotspot markers.
- Fixed an issue that caused only one storage container to be available from the Construction Research Unit on the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that caused creature vocals to play inconsistently.
- Fixed an issue that caused vibration not to work on Move controllers.
- Fixed an issue that cause alien interactions to always return a negative result.
- Fixed a number of issues with the ‘Most Recent’ filter for the Space Anomaly teleporter.
- Fixed a number of UI issues with the Base Computer, including fixes for taking screenshots.
- Added distinct visuals for markers when network players are in their ships.
- Fixed a number of networking issues that could cause objects to become invisible.
- Improved the robustness of Steam matchmaking when connections drop out.
- Fixed an issue that caused creaturing riding control tips to have a missing icon in some circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that caused one Knowledge Stone to activate all Knowledge Stones on a Monolith.
- Fixed an issue that caused chat messages to be sent from pinned missions when the mission was not selected.
- Fixed a number of missing or incorrect control icons.
- Fixed an issue that caused the action for quickly cycling weapons not to work on Xbox 1.
- Fixed an issue that caused lighting settings to pop when boarding the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a number of issues with the patch notes popup on GoG and Xbox.
- Fixed a number of clipping issues with compass markers in VR.
- Offscreen markers are now correctly hidden in VR when the frontend is open.
- Fixed an issue that caused an extra dialogue UI layer with hardcoded text to appear when backing out of some shop interactions.
- Fixed an issue that caused inventory slots to flash rapidly when using the mouse to change subinventories.
- Fixed an issue that allowed RGB system access even when the hyperdrive was damaged or partially installed.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Rocket Boots to function even when they were damaged or partially installed.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Haz-Mat Gauntlets to function even when they were damaged or partially installed.
- Fixed an issue that caused loading a Creative Mode save to add all items to the Catalogue for saves on a different game mode.
- Fixed a mission blocker that could occur if the mission directed you towards a very specific subset of NPCs found on Trade Outposts.
- Fixed an issue that could cause planetary lighting settings to be applied in space.
- Fixed a console-only crash when saving the game with a large or long savegame.
- Fixed a rare crash when changing GPU on PC.
- Fixed a crash related to particle emitters.
- Fixed a crash in region navigation.
- Fixed a crash when using the teleporter on the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a multiplayer group.
- Fixed a memory related crash.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when rendering player names containing non-standard characters.
- Fixed a crash when using hotkeys to deploy creature baits.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Insert key from being used in custom bindings.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some missions from being selected in the log if navigating with Up/Down buttons.
- Fixed the Sprint and Inventory actions being unavailable in some circumstances when using an Xbox 1 controller.
- Improved the visibility of the Toggle Building Camera tip.
- Improved the clarity of some control descriptions in the bindings page.
- Fixed an issue that allowed functionally opposite actions to be assigned to the same button.
- Fixed a number of inconsistencies with being able to quick exit out of some NPC interactions.
- Hid a number of unavailable actions from the remapping UI.
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to be too sensitive on the loading starfield when using a gamepad.
- Fixed a small number of localisation issues when displaying numbers.
[Source: Hello Games]