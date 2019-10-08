Shuhei Yoshida, President of Sony Worldwide Studios, recently sat down with Dengeki Online for an interview. During the rather lengthy talk, Yoshida spoke about Death Stranding and his perception of it. Based on Yoshida’s brief statements, he seems to have enjoyed the hours of playtime he’s had with it so far. In fact, according to him, Death Stranding’s narrative may be able to stand toe-to-toe with some of Netflix’s more quality original TV shows.

Yoshida could only speak to what he himself has experienced in the latest Kojima project, which primarily covers the game’s first half. That first half seems as though it will truly stand out. With regards to Death Stranding’s back half, Yoshida has heard the story becomes quite the tearjerker. He told Dengeki Online the following (via DualShockers),

I’d compare the story to a really well done Netflix original series. It feels like I reached only half of that series, and there are still many possibilities for what could happen next. Also, I heard you’ll definitely cry when reaching the second half of the game. Kojima Productions’ staff told me this, and even the debuggers at Sony told me this as well.

It sounds as though the gameplay systems will also offer plenty of variety. According to Yoshida, who’s spent 10 hours with Death Stranding, there are myriad ways to use the tools at Sam’s disposal.

In total I played around 10 hours from the beginning, but it still feels like it’s only starting. Other people were there and would try the game simultaneously, including Director Kojima, who showed me tons of ways to use Sam’s tools I didn’t think of myself.

Some of Sam’s equipment received the limelight during Tokyo Game Show 2019. At the show last month, Kojima Productions shared two gameplay demos. One primarily took place in the open-world, while the second focused mostly on the safe house area.

Death Stranding will arrive on the PlayStation 4 in approximately one month on November 8th.

[Source: Dengeki Online via DualShockers]