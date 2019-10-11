Former Final Fantasy Art Director Joins Iggymob to Work on Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Isamu Kamikokuryo, former art director at Square Enix on various Final Fantasy games, will be joining Iggymob to work on Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Fans of recent Final Fantasy games may recognize Isamu Kamikokuryo as the art director on several newer games in the series. His work started with Final Fantasy X, where he worked on the game’s background art. Following that, he served on the art director for Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII and its pair of sequels, and Final Fantasy XV. He also worked as the art director on Parasite Eve spin-off game The 3rd Birthday. On March 31st, 2017, Kamikokuryo left Square Enix to become a freelance artist, and so he could spend some time writing.

Kamikokuryo isn’t the only new addition to Iggymob. The studio has also brought in Benoit Ferriere to work as Gungrave G.O.R.E.‘s art director. Ferriere is currently both the CEO and art director of Tokkun Studio, a french art studio that has done work for many different companies. They’ve had their hands in major releases such as The Lord of the Rings: Legends of Middle-Earth and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, along with smaller games like 2Dark and Crying Suns. They also did the pixel art for Robot Unicorn Attack, in case you needed a blast to the past.

Both Kamikokuryo and Ferriere will be joining the team working on Gungrave G.O.R.E., which is due out sometime in 2020. Originally we were supposed to get the game this year, but it appears to have gotten delayed. In an attempt to hold fans over, Gungrave VR came out back at the end of 2018 to reintroduce players to the world of Gungrave. Unfortunately, Gungrave VR also came out to less than stellar reviews, something you can read for yourself in our review where we gave the game a 5/10. Here’s hoping that Gungrave G.O.R.E. has a better fate with these two top-tier artists at the helm.