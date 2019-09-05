Tokyo Game Show 2019 will kick off next week, and Sony has finally announced what it has in store for the event. With the publisher’s lineup of games now live, fans can see exactly which games will receive trailers and which ones will be playable for attendees.

As previously teased by Kojima himself, Death Stranding will take TGS by storm with a new trailer. MediEvil will appear at the show, too. Sony plans to show off a trailer for the remake and host a playable demo for attendees to trek through Gallowmere. Sucker Punch’s highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima is also on the schedule for a trailer. However, according to Communications Manager Andrew Goldfarb, the Ghost of Tsushima footage will likely be old, as Sucker Punch has “no plans for TGS” this year.

Check out the full list of games for Sony’s TGS 2019 lineup below, courtesy of Gematsu:

PlayStation 4 Games:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer

AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer

Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Playable, Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer

Control (Marvelous) – Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Dreams (SIE) – Trailer

eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Playable, Trailer

FIFA 20 (EA) – Playable, Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer

Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer

Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Playable, Trailer

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Playable, Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer

Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer

Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer

MediEvil (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer

Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer

Project Resistance (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Playable, Trailer

ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer

Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Playable, Trailer

Sony has a few PlayStation VR titles in its lineup as well, such as Concrete Genie’s VR modes and Marvel’s Iron Man. See the full list down below:

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Playable, Trailer

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Playable, Trailer

Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer

Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer

Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Playable, Trailer

The company’s TGS plans also include stage events at the PlayStation Booth, where live shows will be hosted. Specific streaming dates and times are not yet known, but folks at home will get to tune in during the live events. The games featured in this capacity include all of the following:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE)

Death Stranding (SIE)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

This year’s Tokyo Game Show begins next week on September 12th and lasts through September 15th.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Gematsu]