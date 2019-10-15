PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 15, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Wands ($19.99)
- Warzone VR ($14.99)
PS4 Demos
- AeternoBlade II
- MediEvil
PS4 Games
- AeternoBlade II ($29.99)
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions ($49.99)
- BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre ($29.99)
- Beep! Beep! Deliveries ($12.99)
- Bibi & Tina at the horse farm ($19.99)
- Children of Morta ($21.99)
- Contraptions ($9.99)
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet ($59.99)
- Frostpunk: Console Edition ($29.99)
- GRID Launch Edition ($59.99)
- Just Ignore Them ($3.99)
- A Knight’s Quest ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)
- Mistover ($29.99)
- The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors ($19.99)
- Outer Wilds ($24.99)
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions ($49.99)
- River City Melee Mach!! ($13.99)
- Spirit Hunter: NG ($49.99)
- STELLATUM ($14.99)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle ($44.99/PS+ $40.49)
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip ($39.99)
PS Vita Games
- Just Ignore Them ($3.99)
- Spirit Hunter: NG ($39.99)