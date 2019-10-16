League of Legends, the immensely popular MOBA from Riot Games, is set to hit consoles and mobile devices on a currently unspecified date in 2020. No =specific platforms were mentioned, but the potential for a League of Legends PS4 version seems high, what with Sony being a market leader.

If it happens, PlayStation fans will finally be able to see for themselves what all the fuss is about by experiencing a new version of the game called League of Legends: Wild Rift. This “revamped” spin on the beloved MOBA will have an all-new control scheme—no doubt intended to simplify proceedings for controllers and touch screens—that players will utilize when engaging in five-on-five multiplayer battles. Not only that, but a new map will be introduced. The main objective with it will still be the destruction of the enemy team’s Nexus.

About 40 playable champions should be featured in Wild Rift at launch, though more are planned to be added over time. Considering that the PC version has an impressive selection of 145 champions to choose from (at the time of writing), there’s certainly an extensive catalog to draw upon.

Wild Rift will be free-to-play and reward players that also play League of Legends on PC; all of their unlocks won’t carry over, but something “cool” is promised. Meanwhile, all champions can be earned in Wild Rift without spending any money, though microtransactions will still be featured and mostly be geared towards cosmetics.

Apparently, every element of the game was reassessed and rebuilt where necessary in order to create an experience that remains “true to the core League of Legends gameplay” while also being more accessible. We should find out if the developers achieved that goal when Wild Rift launches in 2020.