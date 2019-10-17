Following on from reports that there wouldn’t be any The Outer Worlds PS4 Pro enhancements—despite Xbox One X being confirmed to receive a boost—publisher Private Division has taken to Twitter in order to clarify the controversial situation. There, it stated that PS4 Pro won’t feature native 4K textures and resolution, like PC and Xbox One X, but will upsample to 4K from a native 1440p (QHD) resolution.

Though the enhancements on PlayStation 4 Pro aren’t quite as potent, this clarified stance is more in line with the status quo, where upgrades for the mid-generation platform iterations are concerned. Seeing enhancements for one platform and not the other, however, would’ve been almost (if not entirely) unprecedented.

The @OuterWorlds is enhanced for both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. It includes 4K textures and resolution on Xbox One X and PC, and upsamples to 4K from 1440p on PS4 Pro. It looks great across all platforms and we’re excited for players to experience The Outer Worlds on October 25th. — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) October 16, 2019

It appears as though the Private Division spokesperson quoted as saying “4K on Xbox One, no enhancements for PS4 Pro” was mistaken at this stage. Their comments sparked concern from some that this lack of support was malicious, what with Microsoft having purchased The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment in 2018. We now know that isn’t the case.

The Outer Worlds is said to be somewhat of a spiritual successor to the beloved Fallout: New Vegas and the immensely popular franchise as a whole. Despite Microsoft now owning the rights to this property, it’ll still be released on PS4—complete with Pro enhancements—on October 25, 2019.

The Outer Worlds is said to be somewhat of a spiritual successor to the beloved Fallout: New Vegas and the immensely popular franchise as a whole. Despite Microsoft now owning the rights to this property, it'll still be released on PS4—complete with Pro enhancements—on October 25, 2019.