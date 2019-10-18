The next bit of mission DLC for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be dropping on October 23rd, 2019. Hope you’re ready to raid a port and destroy a rebel submarine.

Titled Anchorhead Raid, the DLC is set when main protagonist Trigger is still part of Spare Squadron. When Captain Matias Torres goes rogue and steals an experimental submarine called the Alicorn, Trigger, Count, and the rest of Spare Squadron are sent in to stop him. The operation will require them to fly at extremely low altitudes in an effort to sneak by enemy radar, then launch a surprise attack on the port and destroy all of the high threat targets before the enemies can rally an effective counter-attack. However, only four pilots can participate in the battle, meaning each pilot needs to do their job carefully or risk getting the others killed. To help with the dangers associated with the operation, there are three different relief lines the player can cross to rearm, refuel, and repair during combat.

Anchorhead Raid is the fifth DLC pack to be added to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and is the second story expansion. The plot takes place after the first story DLC expansion, Unexpected Visitor, which came out back in September, and tells the story of Captian Matias Torres and his attempt to stage a coup by stealing experimental weapons. The plotline will be concluded in the third and final DLC expansion, Ten Million Relief Plan, which will launch in November. Originally Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown‘s Season Pass was only supposed to be three DLC packs adding in new jets for the player to fly. After the game’s success in both the Japan and UK markets the Season Pass was expanded to include the three story expansions. If you’re interested in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown then you can read our review here and see our praise for the game.