Starting on October 29, 2019, players will be able to download Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers‘ update 5.1 and enjoy an onslaught of new content. Most notably, the update will feature a NieR-themed raid called The Copied Factory, along with the much-requested New Game+ feature, new main quests, a dungeon, extreme trial, PvP map, and an overhaul to the crafting system.

Kicking things off will be The Copied Factory raid. It will allow up to 24 players to come together to battle it out against machine lifeforms based on NieR: Automata in the first installment of the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid series.

You’ll also finally be able to replay previous stories, thanks to the addition of New Game+. This will allow you to retain your current progression level, while revisiting old quests from the Heavensward, Stormblood and Shadowbringers expansions.

But that’s not all: A new dungeon called The Grand Cosmos will be introduced, giving you a chance to try out the new Trust system. And you’ll get an additional Extreme Trial called Hades, which will test your skills. Also, don’t forget to try out the new PvP Frontline map, Onsal Hakai, and the new Beast Tribe Quests.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will be seeing a crafting and gathering overhaul as well, with adjustments to actions, UI improvements, and a more user-friendly experience for players new and old. And of course, what update would be complete without some performance updates? You’ll find job adjustments, updates to the Gold Saucer, and system enhancements.

Below, you’ll find a list of update 5.1’s contents:

[Source: Square Enix]