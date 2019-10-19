Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. have announced the third installment in their Monster Energy Supercross series, officially titled Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3.

The game will feature the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season with 100 riders from 450SX and 250SX, and 15 official stadiums and tracks. The new career mode will allow players to choose between a sponsor team or an official Supercross team from the 2019 championship. A co-op mode will allow four players to team up together, and an online multiplayer mode – supported by dedicated servers – will feature private and public lobbies.

Check out a trailer below.

In a press release, the developer announced that players will also be able to create a female rider for the first time.

For Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 developers worked hard to improve several technical aspects that will impact both graphics and the overall gameplay experience. Rider and secondary character models have been completely re-made from scratch with photo scanning that now feature a new set of animations. The new model system allowed us to add for the first time, a Female Rider model with its own animations and physics. Players can select a Female Custom Rider amongst different models to be the next Supercross Champion. Tracks are more alive, thanks to revised particles of fireworks, flames, dry and wet ground that are more detailed and realistic. On the gameplay side, physics has been completely revised to be adapted to the new riders’ animations and a new in-air bike control system has been implemented to improve bike handling during jumps.

Monster Energy Supercross 3 will release on February 4, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.