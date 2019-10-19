While a flying locomotive train is not exactly the place you want to go insane, Sunless Skies is offering up exactly that opportunity when it gets ported to the PlayStation 4 in the first half of 2020 with an updated version.

Originally launched exclusively on PC January 31st, 2019, Sunless Skies is the follow-up to 2015’s Sunless Sea. Set in the same universe as the popular Fallen London web game, Sunless Skies puts you in the role of a captain for a flying locomotive. While that may sound whimsical, it takes place in a world full of cosmic horrors just looking to drive you insane and, well, do whatever it is cosmic horrors do. When the queen of London is among those driven mad, you need to decide if you’ll help her out or those who oppose her. Death isn’t the end either, as each time your captain dies you’ll take control of their descendants. Each descendant can inherit traits from their parent and will have to deal with the problems their parents created.

Narrative Director Chris Gardiner wanted to make it clear that Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition isn’t just a simple port, but had also been reworked for consoles and have had new narrative elements and gameplay mechanics added.

The Sovereign Edition will add new stories when your crew is starving. As their desperation grows, you’ll be able to try and eat a variety of unwise, unpleasant or tragic things. By that point, your mascot probably looks quite tasty. We’re overhauling the character progression user interface, and introducing a range of new Facets to define your captain’s past. Perhaps you lost your soul (and found it again), or attended a seance. Perhaps you have a hobby, or are close to rats, Devils, spies or Rubbery Men. Experienced captains will be able to continue to raise their stats even after reaching the level cap, extending the late game experience. We’ve made significant changes for the console versions to enable smooth and intuitive play using a controller. And there’ll also be new opportunities for traders to exploit, and a new exotic engine to acquire, which skilled players in particular may find rewarding. It’s a big, exciting update which we like to imagine will be the jewel in Sunless Skies’ crown.

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is a sequel to Sunless Sea, but you don’t have to play the original game to understand the plot. Regardless, Sunless Sea came out on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018 and if our review is anything to go by it’s well worth playing anyway.