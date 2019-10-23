Console versions of developer Two Point Studios’ acclaimed hospital management game have been delayed until the “first half” of 2020. Although the game won’t be hitting its originally scheduled late 2019 launch window, the Two Point Hospital delay should hopefully help to accommodate it meeting its creators’ vision as the “absolute best version” it can be.

First launched over a year ago on PC, arriving as a spiritual successor to Bullfrog Productions’ kooky 1997 simulation title Theme Hospital. Following years of clamoring for a sequel from fans, the original designer Mark Webley returned alongside Sega with a new take on the formula in 2018. Thankfully, fans weren’t disappointed as the engaging tactics and utterly bizarre patient ailments of the original made a return in fine form.

In a statement on the delay, Webley said, “Our community have asked for Two Point Hospital on consoles for a while now and we want to make sure we deliver a game that can be enjoyed to the fullest on all platforms.” He continued to acknowledge that in order to achieve this, he and the team just need “a little bit more time” to make final optimizations. Further details surrounding the delay can be found in this official blog post by Two Point Studios brand director Gary Laycock.

It appears as though the delay will ultimately serve to benefit the player, as is most often the case, so hopefully the development team’s transparent explanation will be received favorably by a fanbase that’ll have to endure a little extra suspense.

Two Point Hospital is now scheduled to launch on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2020. It’s a period already stacked with notable video game releases like The Last of Us: Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Cyberpunk 2077, but then none of those games will feature an illness called “Bogwarts” contracted from using dirty toilet seats. As far as we know, anyway.