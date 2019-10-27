Yet another Diablo 4 leak has appeared online, and this time, it’s a page from an upcoming art book that describes Lilith’s debut.

For those not familiar with Diablo‘s lore, Lilith is the seductive and manipulative daughter of Mephisto, and sister of Lucion. She’s the Queen of the Succubi.

A screenshot of the page was posted online by Twitter user WeakAuras, revealing that Lilith’s appearance in Diablo 4 will be a “reimagining of her form that is far different from her previous appearance.” An excerpt reads:

Lilith has appeared only briefly in the Diablo games, during Diablo II’s Pandemonium Event, though her presence has been felt at many points of the story. Her new design represents a great example of ‘plussing,’ according to Art Director John Mueller, which is a collaborative process during which one artist takes another’s concept, affirms what he or she likes about it, and tries to add a cool new idea of his or her own. ‘Victor Lee did the initial design for Lilith. Then Brom did his own iteration of things and tried different things,’ says Mueller. ‘I’ve always really liked that about any kind of IP: getting really talented artists get a hold of things and then letting them do their version of it. We’re doing that with a lot of the characters in the new game.’

At this point, Diablo 4 is all but confirmed but when the actual reveal takes place is anybody’s guess. Rumor has it that the game will be announced at BlizzCon 2019 alongside Overwatch 2 and a Diablo 2 remaster.

BlizzCon kicks off on November 1st. Stay tuned for all the announcements and updates.

[Source: WeakAuras]