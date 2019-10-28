Earlier in October 2019, Ubisoft expressed its disappointment over the performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a game that released to middling reviews and sales. In spite of this (or perhaps because of it),Ubisoft expressed its commitment to Breakpoint, just like the studio’s past commitments to the many live-service games before it. With that in mind, many of the community’s most-requested points of feedback will be addressed with two updates this November in attempts to smooth things over. Most notably, it will fix many of the game’s most glaring technical bugs as well as issues with the in-game economy.

The company was so disappointed with Breakpoint’s sales and critical performance that it delayed three of its biggest upcoming games—Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine—to sometime later in 2020.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s mid-November 2019 update will come in the form of patch 1.0.3 with 1.0.3.1 to follow at the end of November. Ubisoft will make “the experience for players more comfortable,” referring specifically to the in-game economy. But first and foremost, the company will be squashing major game-breaking bugs that prohibit players from progressing. It will also add fixes for the following:

Drone deployment

Changing the fire rate

NVGs blocking crosshairs

Mission Completion notification pop-up

Breakpoint will also see more post-launch content for at least the next year, including new raids, missions, and story content. Plus, the game will be getting AI teammates, more freedom of choice, and continued improvements based on community feedback over the course of its life.

Ubisoft encouraged all those playing Breakpoint to share feedback pertaining to any issues that could arise. As the developer gets more feedback, it can pinpoint what the most prominent issues are.

What do you think of Ubisoft’s promise to keep supporting Ghost Recon Breakpoint? Do you think it will be enough to turn the game around?

