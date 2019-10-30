Borderlands 3 ‘Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite’ Detailed, Plus Claim Your ‘Spooky Surprise’

Borderlands 3‘s free “Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite” update will be a permanent addition to Gearbox Software’s shooter, unlike the ongoing limited-time Bloody Harvest Halloween event. The new endgame content is the first in what will presumably be a series of Takedowns, which are reportedly designed to be tackled in co-op by a full group of four Vault Hunters at the level cap of 50. Additionally, the Borderlands 3 team has revealed a SHiFT code that can be redeemed to grant players the “spooky surprise” that was promised to cap off a whole month of anniversary celebrations.

If you’re just here for the loot, all players can redeem the below SHiFT code to claim four “creepy” new Vault Hunter heads. There’s one for each character, so make your way to Borderlands.com, the Gearbox SHiFT site, or visit the in-game Social menu to make use of the code before it expires on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4 pm EST.

K9W3T-BJZ59-B9SHB-6B3JT-T9CFF

Shifting back to Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite discussion; during The Borderlands Show: Episode 2 we got our very first glimpse of this new content in action. The endgame co-op mission sees Lorelai—a character already well versed in battling Maliwan’s troops—ask players to carry out a “preemptive strike” on one of the most secure Maliwan facilities in existence. Facing an almost endless army of advanced soldiers, players will face an uphill struggle while tackling what’s seemingly tantamount to a suicide mission.

Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite will be freely available to Borderlands 3 players starting Thursday, November 21, 2019. It sounds like leveling your Vault Hunter and assembling a full squad of four in preparation would be advisable if you’re planning to tackle one of the game’s most challenging missions.

There should be plenty of teammates to choose from, what with Borderlands 3 breaking sales records at launch. Its high level of free post-launch content support presumably can’t be hurting player numbers, either.