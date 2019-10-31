Recently Ubisoft announced that they were delaying several of their titles to the next fiscal year, including games like Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods & Monsters. Ultimately, the biggest reason Ubisoft cited for this was the poor critical and player reception to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Some say Ghost Recon Breakpoint is too similar to The Division 2, with both games being Tom Clancy looter shooters released within a few months from each other, though Breakpoint has its share of other problems as well. Now, in an effort to prevent another issue of their games seeming to be too similar, Ubisoft is reportedly going the opposite direction. In Kotaku’s Splitscreen podcast, reporter and notorious industry insider Jason Schreier said the following about the situation:

The conversations I’ve had with people are, like, now Ubisoft is changing their mentality big time. Now it’s all about how you have to pitch your game as being super unique, as having some unique aspect to it. It all sounds really wild. It’s this really crazy atmosphere.

Additionally, Jason went on to say he believes Gods & Monsters was not shaping up to be very good and needed the delay anyway. He notes that most of the team is the same team that made Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and that they were worried they haven’t put enough time into the game. He also notes that back when Gods & Monsters was still under the code name of Orpheus, people were already telling him that the game was on an insane schedule and was only being greenlit because Ubisoft wanted an extra game to put out this fiscal year.

Ultimately, this delay will likely benefit each of the games. All three will now get PlayStation 5 versions as well, along with a pair of cross-generational games we currently don’t know anything about. Ubisoft will also be taking its time to fix up Ghost Recon Breakpoint, with a new patch set to come out in November that addresses many of the game’s glitches and the in-game microtransaction economy.

[Source: Kotaku]