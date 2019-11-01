Beloved PC RPG Disco Elysium is coming to consoles sometime in 2020, as confirmed by the game’s lead designer Robert Kurvitz. The game released on October 15, 2019 to critical acclaim, with many critics praising its characters, writing, degree of player-choice, and open world. In fact, the game’s open-world has been compared to smaller versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3.

Kurvitz expressed to Escapist that he wants to bring Disco Elysium to a wide audience:

The immediate plan, and this is why I won’t go on a holiday anytime soon, is to get Disco Elysium to as many people as possible. We’re going to port it next year to PlayStation and Xbox. We need to be very hands-on with the design of that. We don’t want to hire a porting company. We think it really is going to lend itself very well to console play because you don’t need to go over minute tactics and use a mouse because it’s very narrative in its nature.

Development on Disco Elysium began in 2016, with a small Estonian team named ZA/UM. The writing staff consisted of eight members, along with voice actors from the Progressive Metal community including Mark Holcomb of Periphery (seriously, he shreds). The game takes place in the fictional city of Revachol. Your goal is to investigate the murder of a man found hanging from a tree, but of course, that’s just the beginning.

Most of the gameplay revolves around dialogue trees and skill checks, with many branching paths and outcomes to discover. There is a lot of replay value in it as well, since there are so many possible outcomes based on the many choices you make.

[Source: Escapist Magazine]