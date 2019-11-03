The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski has told Wired Italy (translation via Redanian Intelligence) that the upcoming Netflix series has the potential to be a masterpiece.

“Yesterday I witnessed for the first time the screening of the trailer of The Witcher series, together with the fans,” said Sapkowski. “I didn’t even see the pilot episode because I like being surprised. But I can say one thing: if the series will be as beautiful as the trailer, we will have a masterpiece.”

Sapkowski revealed that although he wasn’t involved in the production of the Netflix series, he was paid “very well” to be a consultant and was always amazed by what he saw in the trailers and images from the set. Unlike some fans, Sapkowski doesn’t visualize any of the characters he’s created and, as a result, has no opinion on how the characters should appear on screen.

“All I do is put one letter after another until I have filled a page,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview Sapkowski said that The Witcher‘s female characters are stronger and appear more determined than male characters because that’s how women are in real life. When asked if he classifies himself as a feminist, Sapkowski said that while he loves the different roles women play in real life and in stories, he doesn’t turn anything into a “philosophy.”

Netflix’s The Witcher will begin streaming ahead of Christmas on December 20, 2019. For more on the series, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Wired via Redanian Intelligence]