The free-to-play 2D fighter Brawlhalla just got a new update introducing more WWE superstars for you to enjoy, as well as a handful of bug fixes. The game already includes The Rock, Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, and John Cena as WWE superstars, but now you’ll get to play as The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Asuka, and Macho Man Randy Savage, each with their own unique animations. Developer Blue Mammoth Games has also added a new Brawl of the Week called Brawldown to go with the new WWE fighters.

Here’s what the new fighters have to offer:

The Undertaker Epic Crossover – “Death waits for no man.” Equipped with his signature weapon, “The Last Ride,” The Deadman will bring down any challengers!

Roman Reigns Epic Crossover – “Unleash the Big Dog into the ring!” The Big Dog uses even bigger punches to take out his enemies.

Asuka Epic Crossover – “The Empress of Tomorrow will take you down.” No one is ready to cross paths with The Empress of Tomorrow!

Macho Man Epic Crossover – “I’m the cream of the crop!” OOOOOH Yeah!!! “Macho Man” Randy Savage will show why he is the king of the ring!!



You can check out the update’s trailer below:

Brawhalla also gets a new Brawl of the Week to coincide with the introduction of the new WWE fighters. It’s called Brawldown!:

Brawldown Game Mode

2v2

6 Stocks

3 minutes

Use folding chairs and tables to stun your enemies!

As is common with any update, Brawlhalla will also see a host of fixes and tweaks, which are live now:

User Interface

Most Legends now use their selected pose in the match preview and store screens.

Daily Missions

The daily Mission for placing top two in Free-for-All now says “Free-for-All top two” instead of “Free-for-All wins” so that it’s now clearer that 2nd place counts for this Mission but not for Missions that require wins with Legends that use a particular Weapon.

Animation and Art

Updated the performance for the electric hit react effects.

Minor animation tweak to Queen Nai’s shoulder at the end of her Side Spear Signature

Minor animation tweaks the legs and feet of Teros’ Down Hammer Signature.

User Interface

Fixed a bug where tournament mode high scores were not being displayed.

Gameplay

Asuri Down Sword Signature: Fixed a case where the first hit of this signature could deal greater damage than intended.

Katar Recovery: Fixed a case where the target could be dropped before the final hit. (Credit: Kroltrox)

Thanks to Ubisoft’s acquisition of Blue Mammoth Games, Brawlhalla has gotten a ton of support recently, with the studio now able to allocate resources to the game’s continued development.

[Source: Brawlhalla.com]