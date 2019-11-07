The English translation to the Persona 5 manga’s first volume finally has a Western release date. According to a listing on Amazon, the paperback will launch early next year on January 14, 2020. Amazon already opened preorders for the book, which will cost $9.99.

This 216-page collection published by VIZ Media serves as just the first step of many. In Japan, the Persona 5 manga has been ongoing since September 2016. Its fifth volume launched earlier this year in May. If and when the other four volumes will receive English translations currently remains to be seen.

Persona 5’s manga is an adaptation of the game’s overarching narrative, illustrated by Murasaki Hisato. It’s not the only one based on the title, either. Persona 5: Mementos Mission represents somewhat of a loose adaptation of Atlus’ beloved game. Instead of directly translating the game to the page, Mementos Mission focuses more on original side tales, all involving the Phantom Thieves. This particular manga debuted in October 2018 in the Dengeki Maoh magazine. According to a post from Persona Central a few months ago, Persona 5: Mementos Mission will also come westward sometime in 2020.

Of course, there’s other Persona-related content on the horizon. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers from Omega Force will land in Japan next February. At present, the highly-anticipated action-RPG still lacks an official Western launch date. Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced version of the original title, is slated to hit Japanese stores in the spring of 2020. It, too, does not currently have release details available for Western territories.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.