As previously promised, Atlus has lifted the veil on need-to-know details for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. Perhaps most important is the Japanese release date. The action-RPG from Omega Force will launch in Japan early next year on February 20, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Presently, Persona 5 Scramble lacks a Western launch date.

Of course, a release date announcement wouldn’t be complete without an official trailer. See the Phantom Thieves return in style in the trailer below:

In addition to the information above, Atlus also unleashed details about the new title’s story. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will take place about half a year after the events of Persona 5. This new adventure will see the Phantom Thieves reunite for some much-needed R&R, setting out on a summer vacation. However, a time for rest and relaxation quickly dissolves into new incident. Throughout Japan, new mystery cases begin to crop up, while Palaces seemingly make a return. These events lead the Phantom Thieves to suit up yet again and start work on resolving whatever trouble may be afoot.

Persona 5 Scramble’s standard edition will cost 8,800 yen on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Consumers who make a “First-Print Purchase” will have access to bonus content, which includes the Persona series battle background music set. The tunes featured in this set are as follows:

Revelations: Persona (PS1) – “Standard Battle (Refine Version)”

Persona (PSP) – “A Lone Prayer”

Persona 2: Innocent Sin (PSP) – “Standard Battle Music”

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PSP) – “Standard Battle Music”

Persona 3 – “Mass Destruction”

Persona 3 Portable – “Wiping All Out”

Persona 4 – “Reach Out to the Truth”

Persona Golden – “Time to Make History”

Fans will also have the option of purchasing the Treasure Box Edition, priced at 13,800 yen. This special version of Persona 5 Scramble features all of the following items:

A copy of the game

Newly-illustrated special box

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers art book (48 pages)

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers original soundtrack (45 tracks)

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers theme song “You Are Stronger” (lyrics by Lotus Juice, vocals by Lyn) making-of Blu-ray disc

Morgana towel (350mm x 900mm)

Persona Team original design sacoche

At present, it’s unknown whether the bonus music-related content and Treasure Box will launch in regions outside of Japan.

Even more information is on the way in the coming weeks. On November 4th at 8:00pm JST (6:00am CST), Atlus will host Persona 5 Scramble’s first gameplay livestream, which fans can tune in to via YouTube and Twitter. Key figures expected to take part in the stream include: Chiaki Matsuzawa (MC), Mafia Kajita, Nobumichi Kumabe (Koei Tecmo Games director), and Daisuke Kaneda (Atlus producer).

[Source: Atlus via Gematsu]