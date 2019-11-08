Another beloved PlayStation game is getting physical PS4 editions, courtesy of Limited Run Games. This time, you’ll have the chance to get your hands on Jak X: Combat Racing in both Standard and Collector’s editions, each with their own set of goodies. Preorders will go live on Limited Run’s website starting on November 15, 2019 at 10am ET, with a second batch available that same day at 6pm ET. As always, these are super limited, so make sure you get ready to preorder next Friday. These usually sell out within minutes, if the last three Jak and Daxter games to get physical editions were any indication.

Only 3,500 of the Collector’s Editions will be made available and are expected to ship in March 2020, while 6,500 of the Standard Editions will be made available, shipping sometime in December of 2019.

We’re pleased to announce that @Naughty_Dog‘s Jak X: Combat Racing will be available in physical format for the @PlayStation 4. Pre-orders will be available in two limited releases at 10 am and 6 pm ET next Friday, November 15 at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/SimIUAVSBF — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) November 8, 2019

Here’s what to expect from each version:

Standard Edition – $24.99

Jak X: Combat Racing for the PlayStation 4.

Full color manual and reversible cover art.

Collector’s Edition – $89.99

Jak X: Combat Racing for the PlayStation 4.

Full color manual and reversible cover art.

Foil stamped rigid Collector’s Edition box.

Official 2-disc soundtrack.

Reversible 18″ x 24″ poster.

Design bible – “A Deep Dive Into Jak X: Combat Racing”.

Silver 16GB replica PlayStation 2 memory card USB drive.

Foil trading card set.

3″ Daxtermobile replica die cast race car.

The Collector’s Edition is limited to two per customer.

Jak X: Combat Racing originally released for the PS2 in 2005 and has developed a sizable fan-base due to its variety of modes, visuals, and sense of speed. It was later ported to PS4 digitally in 2017. Limited Run Games has distributed numerous physical versions of beloved digital games including Oxenfree, Accounting+ VR, Celeste, and Spelunky.

What do you think of Limited Run’s PS4 versions of Jak X? Will you be snagging a copy? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]