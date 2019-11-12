PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 12, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

AUDICA and 2019 Season Pass ($44.99)

Contagion VR: Outbreak ($24.99)

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time ($22.99)

Reborn: A Samurai Awakens ($14.99)

VR Ping Pong Pro ($21.24)

PS4 Games

Alien Shooter&Doodle Devil Bundle ($9.99)

DEATH STRANDING ($59.99)

DEATH STRANDING Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

JUMANJI: The Video Game ($39.99)

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition ($69.99)

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition ($59.99)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded ($39.99)

MechaNika ($5.99)

Need for Speed Heat ($59.99)

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition ($49.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Season’s Eatingz Edition (¥5,500)

Police Chase ($29.99)

Romancing SaGa 3 ($23.19)

ROYAL DEFENSES&GNOMES GARDENS BUNDLE ($11.99)

Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child ($14.99)

STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY (¥13.99)

Yaga ($19.99)

Yaga Bad Luck Bundle ($23.99)

PS Vita Games

Romancing SaGa 3 ($23.19)

