Enhance Games has released a free PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on Tetris Effect‘s last stage. The fan-voted Metamorphosis theme was created in collaboration with Truant Pixel, and features music by composer Hydelic.

The theme is currently available in Americas and Japan, and will become available in Europe and rest of Asia next week.

The Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Dynamic Theme is out in the Americas and Japan on PlayStation Store for free. Coming to Europe and Asia next week! Thanks to those who participated in our poll and helped make this happen (theme by @TruantPixel)https://t.co/7EIvEasF5S https://t.co/z5wYxRaapk — Enhance (@enhance_exp) November 15, 2019

Er, surprise! 🙂 Thanks to all our fans on our 1yr anniv! We were gonna wait until it’s out in all regions (EU & Asia ETA 11/21) to announce this, figured no one would notice it quietly going live on PSN…but we forgot about Wario64 More news coming w official announce soon! https://t.co/ZyDDWDhMgb — Mark MacDonald (@markmacd) November 14, 2019

You can preview the theme below courtesy of YouTube channel RenkaWong:

We’ll update our readers when the theme becomes available in other regions.

Tetris Effect is one of the highest-rated games of 2018, and won numerous accolades and awards. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Jenni Lada praised it for its music, visuals, and variety of modes while noting that it can be a little overwhelming at times. Make sure to read her full review, and find out why Tetris Effect was one of our favorite games of 2018.

