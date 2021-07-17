As promised last July, Enhance Games has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected will go live via a free update on August 18th, adding cross-platform support to all current Tetris Effect versions. This includes PlayStation 4, (playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility), Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC platforms.

An overview of the update is as follows:

Cross-platform play between all current versions of the game.

Bonus features include a new Spectator Mode, as well as PAL and ‘Slow’ speed modes, coming to all versions of the game.

New performance or fidelity graphic options to boost resolution for Oculus Quest 2 headsets.

Remote Play available on the PlayStation 4 version.

Skill Rating (SR) reset in all versions of the game to re-calibrate matchmaking between similarly-skilled players (FYI current SR will be immortalized on the game’s website).

The aforementioned bonus features are detailed below.

Spectator Mode (Friend Matches Only) – The Tetris Effect community’s number one most-requested feature! Between four and six additional players, depending on the multiplayer mode, can join a match to watch as spectators (and emote from the sidelines in real-time), adding flexibility and convenience for anyone hoping to run or stream tournaments, or simply making it easier to drop in and out of games with a group of friends.

– The Tetris Effect community’s number one most-requested feature! Between four and six additional players, depending on the multiplayer mode, can join a match to watch as spectators (and emote from the sidelines in real-time), adding flexibility and convenience for anyone hoping to run or stream tournaments, or simply making it easier to drop in and out of games with a group of friends. PAL Speed (Classic Score Attack Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only) – A new option designed to replicate the feeling of the European PAL format of the Tetris game from the Nintendo Entertainment System, including a lower framerate, faster horizontal movement, and faster dropping speed in later levels.

– A new option designed to replicate the feeling of the European PAL format of the Tetris game from the Nintendo Entertainment System, including a lower framerate, faster horizontal movement, and faster dropping speed in later levels. Slow Speed (Zone Battle Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only) – The flip-side of the Hyper Fast mode, this option, well, slows things down, with a longer entry delay for new Tetriminos, slower Line Clear speeds and slower horizontal movement. Helpful both for beginner players and also for advanced pros who can use the delay for more effective stacking and more devastating Zone Attacks.

We’ll update our readers when Tetris Effect: Connected goes live.