Tetris Effect’s Metamorphosis Dynamic Theme Is Beautiful and You Can Download It for Free

Enhance Games has released a free PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on Tetris Effect‘s last stage. The fan-voted Metamorphosis theme was created in collaboration with Truant Pixel, and features music by composer Hydelic.

The theme is currently available in Americas and Japan, and will become available in Europe and rest of Asia next week.

You can preview the theme below courtesy of YouTube channel RenkaWong:

We’ll update our readers when the theme becomes available in other regions.

Tetris Effect is one of the highest-rated games of 2018, and won numerous accolades and awards. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Jenni Lada praised it for its music, visuals, and variety of modes while noting that it can be a little overwhelming at times. Make sure to read her full review, and find out why Tetris Effect was one of our favorite games of 2018.

Did our readers enjoy the game? Share your thoughts with us below.