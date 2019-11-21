Update 1.12 for Mortal Kombat 11 recently went live on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is a fairly hefty patch, too, clocking in at just under 7GB on both consoles. This file size seems to be for good reason, though. With Update 1.12, countless issues are addressed, most of which concern character-specific adjustments. A slew of other problems receive fixes as well, including rare bugs, troubles concerning the Towers of Time, and Krypt-related issues.

For a full rundown of everything tackled in the latest Mortal Kombat 11 update, check out the following patch notes:

General Gameplay Adjustments:

Move list corrections & added more move property tags

Improvements to AI logic

Reworked the Store to display more items at once and added bundles as a possible item type

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Added new End of Round Taunts for players to unlock

Fixed issues where several modifier attacks could sometimes use the wrong facing direction while both characters are canned animation sequence

Fixed a rare issue with Frame Data Tutorial that could cause successful hits to not count toward the progress

Fixed an issue that could cause the round winner announcement to be delayed when not in the last round

Fixed an issue that could cause final hit with certain Background Interactions to prevent the Flawless Victory announcement from occurring

Fixed a rare practice mode issue that could cause the player to become unresponsive when repeatedly toggling the AI Playback Reset ON & OFF

Fixed a rare issue that could cause projectile Krushing Blows to become disabled in some situations when it has not been used yet

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a tie breaker to occur in trade situations on certain command grabs and synchronized attacks. These attacks will now properly trade

Resurrections will no longer allow the opponent to move while the resurrection is still in progress if it happens at the same time as a Fatal Blow connects

Fixed a rare audio issue that could cause some projectiles to not play audio when blocked or play a sound at the wrong location when hitting the opponent

Characters will no longer sometimes face the wrong direction when blocking certain attacks

The last hit red impact effects will no longer appear when the opponent is hit while in dizzy state after being defeated by a Fatal Blow

Updated Johnny Cage Announcer voice to reference some unused nicknames

Krypt:

Added support for more special event chests

Skeleton Keys can now sometimes be traded to the Kollector for Tower Summoning Stones

Towers of Time:

Added new secret events to Towers of Time

The Ko-Op Tower Platform will now have all multiplayer towers available at once (Group Battles, Tag Battles and Team Raid)

Added New Character Reward Bundles for first time completion of Ko-Op Towers

Added new Boss Fight Towers and Premier Tag Towers

Players can now play KO-Op tag battles solo and select two characters to tag in & out

Added a new first time Kompletion Reward for completing a Boss Tower on Brutal difficulty that can contain an Augment or a Brutality for the character they are playing as

Stage-Specific Adjustments:

Throw Background Interactions can no longer be projectile parried, destroyed or reflected. They can still be affected by projectile immunity

Character-Specific Adjustments:

Cassie Cage Cassie Cage – (Air) Bullet Barrage Amplify will no longer sometimes auto face the opponent Cassie Cage – Fixed a rare issue that could cause BLB-118 Drone to become unresponsive if interrupted during BLB-118 Energy Bounce or BLB-118 Escape Cassie Cage – BLB-118 Escape and BLB-118 Advance are now properly disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Cassie Cage – Control BLB-118 & Cancel BLB-118 are now properly disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Cassie Cage – Shoulder Charge Amplify Krushing Blow will no longer sometimes clip through objects in the corner of some stages Cassie Cage – Fixed an animation issue with Pistols when the match was ended with Flippin’ Out ability

Cetrion Cetrion – Conflux of Elements and Elemental Ring specials are now properly disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Cetrion – Attacks that overlap with Cetrion while she is invisible during Unlimited Potential (Towards+Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Kick) will no longer have their active frames cancelled Cetrion – Geyser Krushing Blow will no longer sometimes clip through objects in the corner of some stages

D’Vorah D’Vorah – Fixed an animation issue when final hit of the match is performed with Infested

Erron Black Erron Black – Adjusted Erron Black’s proximity repel regions when performing Shoulder Shimmy (Towards+Back Punch) and Rising Outlaw (Down+Back Punch) Erron Black – Fatal Blow can no longer hit opponents behind him unless they are in a combo Erron Black – Fixed a rare audio issue with Forward Throw causing lingering sound effects when done during high latency online matches

Frost Frost – Adjust the hit region on Avalanche (Away+Front Kick, Back Punch) Frost – Fatal Blow can no longer hit opponents behind her unless they are in a combo Frost – Fixed an issue with Ice Auger Krushing Blow reaction that was not allowing the opponent to Breakaway Frost – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Ice Auger projectile to travel further then intended when it is interrupted Frost – Fixed a visual issue that would cause Ice Auger and Ice Auger Amplified to not disappear when hitting an opponent at maximum range Frost – Polar Pound’s (Away+Back Kick) visual effects will no longer sometimes linger when interrupted with specific timing Frost – Fixed an issue causing Fatal Blow armor to linger when blocked for a few frames which could allow it to absorb a Flawless Block Attack. Fatal Blow armor is now correctly removed when blocked

Geras Geras – Reverse Time can no longer be performed during an opponent’s resurrection Geras – Xuid & Guid (Towards+Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Back Kick) and Gauntlet Of The Ages Cancel are no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Jacqui Briggs Jacqui Briggs – Lethal Clinch Double Spear Knee and Cybernetic Override Cancels are no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Jade Jade – Divine Forced Amplified will no longer sometimes be missing visual effects when it hits the opponent Jade – Fixed an improper animation sometimes being played on Staff if a modifier is used at the same time as an attack using the Staff

Jax Jax – Quad Grab’s Power Bomb and Duck and Weave’s Cancel Duck & Weave are no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Kabal Kabal – Fixed an issue causing Fatal Blow armor to sometimes linger when blocked for a few frames which could allow it to absorb a Flawless Block Attack. Fatal Blow armor is now correctly removed when blocked

Kano Kano – Blown Away (Towards+Back Punch, Up, Down, Back Kick) is no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Kitana Kitana – Fixed an audio issue with the Follow The Leader (Towards+Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Kick) Krushing Blow

Kollector Kollector – Damned Bola Cancel is no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Kollector – Fixed a visual issue with War-Quoit Toss when colliding with certain objects Kollector – Fixed an issue causing Fatal Blow armor to sometimes linger when blocked for a few frames which could allow it to absorb a Flawless Block Attack. Fatal Blow armor is now correctly removed when blocked Kollector – Fixed a rare issue that could occur if the Kukri or Chakram during Take And Deny (Towards+Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) made contact with the opponent on a frame where a rollback occurred during on online match

Kotal Kahn Kotal Kahn – Yeyecame Disk Amplify Krushing Blow can now also be performed with Krushing Blow Held Check set to ON by holding the Amplify button Kotal Kahn – Fixed an issue causing Fatal Blow armor to sometimes linger when blocked for a few frames which could allow it to absorb a Flawless Block Attack. Fatal Blow armor is now correctly removed when blocked

Kung Lao Kung Lao – Hat Toss, Guided Hat, and Possessed Hat now starts up 1 frame faster and had its hit region adjusted on the first active frame Kung Lao – (Air) Vortex can now be performed as a 2in1 cancelled from a Jump Attack Kung Lao – Fixed an issue causing Fatal Blow armor to sometimes linger when blocked for a few frames which could allow it to absorb a Flawless Block Attack. Fatal Blow armor is now correctly removed when blocked

Liu Kang Liu Kang – Adjusted Liu Kangs’s proximity repel regions when ducking Liu Kang – Adjusted the hit region on first hit of Nunchaku Stance’s Nunchaku Flurry Liu Kang – Lotus Strikes (Towards+Back Kick) is now correctly being counted for the Krushing Blow condition on Nunchaku Stance’s Nunchaku Flurry Liu Kang – Fixed an audio issue with Flying Dragon Kick Amplify while Dragon Fire is active

Nightwolf Nightwolf – Helmsplitter Krushing Blow will no longer clip through objects in the corner of some stages

Noob Noob – Fade To Black (Towards+Back Punch, Back Punch) had its hit region adjusted Noob – Adjusted opponent’s victim region when hit by Turning Chop (Towards+Back Punch) and Fade To Black (Towards+Back Punch, Back Punch) Noob – For The Brotherhood (Back+Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Back Punch) is no longer disabled when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Raiden Raiden – Lightning Strike now has 4 more frames of hit advantage, 5 more frames of blockstun, and recovers 2 frames faster Raiden – Lightning Strike Amplify now has 4 more frames of hit advantage Raiden – Fixed an issue causing Lightning Strike Amplify to not be possible if the Lightning Strike hit on the last active frame Raiden – Lightning Strike Amplify can now be performed when Lightning Strike misses or is blocked but the follow up Lightning will only track the opponent when Lightning Strike hits Raiden – Lightning Rod is now +8 on hit (up from -3) Raiden – If the attack from Lightning Strike bounces off Lightning Rod and hits the opponent, Raiden is now +4 to +5 on hit (up from -4 to -13) depending on spacing & active frames

Scorpion Scorpion – (Air) Hell Port Cancel is no longer possible when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator

Skarlet Skarlet – Blood Ritual self-damage no longer factors in the opponent’s buffs & debuffs. The damage to Skarlet & the opponent is now always based on Skarlet’s buffs & debuffs Skarlet – Fixed an issue with Fatal Blow animation sometimes clipping in through objects in Sea of Blood stage

Sonya Sonya – Fixed a visual issue with Low Kounter Krushing Blow animation when performed on female characters Sonya – K.A.T. turret will no longer sometimes fire in the wrong direction after switching sides with the opponent Sonya – Fixed issue that could cause K.A.T. to jump toward the background when performing K.A.T. Tantrum Sonya – Fixed K.A.T. turret being able to stay out indefinitely while certain K.A.T. moves are repeatedly used

Sub-Zero Sub-Zero – Fixed a rare visual issue with (Air) Ice Axe when performed repeatedly during gameplay

Shang Tsung Shang Tsung – Screaming Soul Cancel is no longer possible when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Shang Tsung – Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Fatalities from being possible if Shang Tsung was defeated while morphed Shang Tsung – Shang Tsung will no longer sometimes perform two End of Round Taunts if the round is ended while he is morphed Shang Tsung – After morphing into Terminator he can no longer sometimes keep Terminate’s armor active when morphing back into Shang Tsung with specific timing Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Shang Tsung to permanently suffer from Terminator’s Terminate debuff when morphed he if uses it at a certain timing Shang Tsung – Fixed a visual issue with weapons playing an incorrect animation when Shang Tsung morphs back into his original form Shang Tsung – Fixed an issue that could cause practice mode Easy Krushing Blows to not reset properly when morphed

Terminator Terminator – Slightly increased combo damage scaling on Infiltrator Toss Amplify and Albi Back Breaker Amplify Krushing Blow Terminator – Fixed an issue that could cause Incapacitator debuff to last for an incorrect duration if used immediately after a Krushing Blow or Fatal Blow Terminator – Fixed an issue that could cause Terminate buff and visuals to linger after he becomes Endoskeleton Terminator – Fixed an issue with Sawed Off damage sometimes being incorrect when reflected Terminator – Terminate is now removed when an attack from Terminator is parried Terminator – Slightly increased Terminator’s victim regions when Running Man is active Terminator – When Terminator is hit while exiting from Running Man it is now considered a punish instead of a Kounter Terminator – The wrong skeleton is no longer sometimes shown when hit by electrocution attacks Terminator – Running Man Cancel is no longer possible when afflicted by Terminator’s Incapacitator Terminator – Fixed an issue causing Killing Machine projectile immunity to not work properly with some Background Interactions Terminator – Fixed a visual issue with Terminator’s grenades at match start when he is used as second player during a Tag Battle Terminator – Incapacitator damage is now correctly considered a special move Terminator – Infiltrator Toss Amplify can now only be performed a maximum of two times in a combo Terminator – Fixed a rare camera issue when resetting practice mode shortly after hitting with Running Man Amplify



Since the title’s launch earlier in the year, NetherRealm has continuously updated the game. One of the more recent patches added Team Raids, wherein teams of two or three band together in co-op to defeat boss battles and other challenges.

Kombat Pack releases have also kept the conversation around MK11 going. Sindel will arrive next week on November 26th, alongside a Gothic Horror Skin Pack for Geras, Raiden, and Cetrion. Joker is slated to launch in January 2020, with Spawn following weeks later in March.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit]