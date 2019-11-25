Video game music label and publisher Materia Collective teamed with Team Cherry to produce a special album for Hollow Knight. Titled Hollow Knight Piano Collections, this particular work consists of 15 tracks in total. Christopher Larkin provided the album’s music, which was arranged by David Peacock and performed by Augustine Mayuga Gonzales. Hollow Knight’s incredible score served as the source material from which the album’s “intimate piano arrangements” were derived.

Digital, CD, and vinyl releases are planned for the product. The digital version will become available in a few days on November 28th, while physical releases are set to launch in early 2020. Preorders for all of the above are currently live across multiple online storefronts.

Hollow Knight Piano Collections’ digital album is priced at $10. The 2xLP Vinyl Edition, which ships in March 2020, costs $39. It addition to the music itself, this edition also features a 24-page art booklet with illustrations by Nise. The CD is expected to ship in January, costing $19.

Other extras Materia Collective plans to release include a Physical Sheet Music Book and a Digital Sheet Music Book. The former will launch on or around March 1, 2020 for $25. Digital sheet music for Hollow Knight Piano Collections will arrive in the form of a PDF on November 28, 2019 for the price of $15.

Hollow Knight Piano Collections’ complete tracklist includes the following:

Dirtmouth Crossroads Greenpath Hornet Reflection Mantis Lords City of Tears Resting Grounds Dung Defender Queen’s Gardens White Palace Sealed Vessel Radiance Hollow Knight Grimm Troupe

Check out the gallery below for a look at the album’s vinyl, CD, and sheet music packagings:

[Source: Materia Collective via Gamasutra]