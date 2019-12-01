Gust and Koei Tecmo have announced that Fairy Tail will launch globally on March 19th, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Based on Hiro Mashima’s best-selling manga of the same name, the game promises a “faithful recreation” of the Fairy Tail world, complete with an “enchanting story line.”

This is the first Fairy Tail game to launch in the West on consoles, aiming to appeal to fans and newcomers alike. Mashima is supervising development.

Check out an official description below followed by a trailer.

Fairy Tail‘s enchanting storyline includes the fan-favorite Tenrou Island arc, the Grand Magic Games arc, and the Tartaros arc; as well as other episodes from the original canon based on Hiro Mashima’s best-selling manga and anime series of the same name. The game’s plot focuses on the time period about halfway through the anime and revolves around the Fairy Tail guild’s near demise after the mysterious absence of Natsu’s party. The guild’s prestige has plummeted in the years since they’ve been gone and is drowning in debt. Thankfully, Natsu and his crew of mages are back and ready to return Fairy Tail to its glory days by joining the Grand Magic Games and competing for top guild. Action includes Natsu’s party facing Hades in an action-packed showdown, Erza clashing swords with Kagura of Mermaid Heel, and breathtaking battles against the dark guild Tartaros. Additionally, original episodes will also be playable to help characters bond while unlocking unique scenes in the game.

