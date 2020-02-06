Add Fairy Tail to the long list of recently delayed 2020 games. Initially set for a global release in March on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Gust-developed title will now hit stores in June. Fairy Tail comes to the aforementioned platforms in Europe and Japan on June 25th. The North American launch is slated for June 26th.

In a statement regarding the delay, Fairy Tail producer Keisuke Kikuchi explained the team simply needs more time for polish. To provide players with the most immersive and satisfying experience possible, Gust must “enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improv[e] the game balance, and more!” The studio cannot share further details about the planned improvements at present, but such information will emerge in the months ahead.

Published by Koei Tecmo, Fairy Tail’s key objective is to faithfully recreate the beloved world of the manga and anime of the same name. The manga’s creator, Hiro Mashima, serves as creative consultant on the project to see the promise of a faithful recreation come to fruition.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via Gematsu]