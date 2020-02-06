Metal Max Xeno Reborn is no longer on track to hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan this March. Kadokawa Games has delayed the game’s release to July 9th. Though it’s fully playable, the studio wants to improve upon Metal Max Xeno Reborn’s quality to ensure fans receive the best possible experience.

The team at Kadokawa Games addressed the delay with the following statement (via Twinfinite): “We would like to sincerely apologize for this delay but our team is striving to make the quality of this game an even better one. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Kadokawa Games unveiled Metal Max Xeno Reborn late last year, along with two new installments. Reborn, specifically, will serve as a remake of Metal Max Xeno, a JRPG that hit the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in 2018. With Reborn, Kadokawa Games intends to improve graphical fidelity. New content is also coming to the experience, including a new character, Pochi. Oddly enough, Pochi is a Shiba Inu (breed of Japanese dogs) who carries a tank cannon strapped to his back. According to our review of Metal Max Xeno’s 2018 release, weapon-mounted dogs don’t even begin to scratch the surface of how bizarre things can get.

Whether or not the delay of Reborn will affect the franchise’s new releases is currently uknown. The original announcement listed a 2020 launch window for Metal Max Xeno Reborn on the PlayStation 4. Details on another new entry, codenamed Code Zero, remain under wraps.

News of a potential release of Metal Max Xeno Reborn in the West has yet to surface.

[Source: Kadokawa Games via Twinfinite]