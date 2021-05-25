Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Releasing in the West in 2022

PQube has announced that it’ll publish Metal Max Xeno: Reborn in the West for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022. A remake of Metal Max Xeno, the game released in Japan last September.

Metal Max Xeno first released in 2018 for the PS4 and PS Vita (RIP). Players are shipped to the “devastated” world of Dystokio, where they have to search for other survivors while battling against machines. Metal Max Xeno features real-time battle and vehicle combat.

An overview is as follows:

Humanity is on the brink of extinction and the last remaining survivors look to push back against the machines. Half a century ago of war against the mother computer NOA has reduced even Asia’s largest metropolis, TOKIO, to rubble. Explore this desolate wasteland and battle your way through onslaughts of enemies. Salvage, modify and hit back using tanks, weaponry and faithful battle dog, Pochi, to reclaim a future for the human race! The fate of the universe is in your hands! Unite the remaining survivors across the land, recruiting new members to your party and bringing different skills to the fight! Hunt down your enemies with the help of up to 3 teammates, plus your beloved battle dog, Pochi. Pochi can also level up, learn new skills and joins the firefight as your fourth party member. Help him earn skill points by feeding him at the base. And yes, you can also pet him.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.