Rumor has it that Capcom is bringing two unannounced titles to Jump Festa 2020 this month in playable state. Report comes from Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu) and while no further details are available at this time, there’s speculation that at least one of them will be the rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake.

There’s good reason to believe that Resident Evil 3 remake could be one of the titles. A number of high-profile publications recently reported that they have on good authority that the game is in development and will be out in 2020. Capcom itself published a tweet that apparently teases something to do with Nemesis.

As if that wasn’t enough, the developer teased the remake again over Thanksgiving holiday. In a Facebook post celebrating the Steam Autumn Sale (via ComicBook), Capcom used a Resident Evil 3 poster featuring Jill Valentine and Nemesis. However, Resident Evil 3 isn’t available on Steam so fans are taking this as yet another tease.

Again, we’re just guessing here but considering Resident Evil 2‘s success along with the teasers and multiple reports, we won’t be surprised if Resident Evil 3 remake makes an appearance at Jump Festa.

As far as the other unannounced title is concerned, that’s anybody’s guess at the moment. Capcom previously said that it’s eyeing dormant IPs for revival amid fans requesting a Dino Crisis remake among others.

Capcom’s confirmed lineup for Jump Festa 2020 includes Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Jump Festa 2020 runs from December 21st to 22nd. We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu]

