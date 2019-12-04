Patch 1.0.4 for Mobius Digital’s Outer Wilds recently went live, adding a host of changes and improvements to the experience. On the PlayStation 4, the patch’s file size clocks in at around 4GB. Most notably, the update improves upon the PlayStation 4 version’s performance, especially on the PS4 Pro. In addition, Outer Wilds‘ UI system receives a visual revamp, courtesy of the patch.

The most significant changes included in Patch 1.0.4 are as follows:

Removed an invisible repelling force that’s no longer necessary

Added menu for gameplay options that can be triggered by looking at the Player Suit in the Ship after the first loop

Visually revamped menu UI system

Significant performance improvement on PS4, especially the PS4 Pro

Changed the clue in the Black Hole Forge (again…)

Sound, especially ship impact noises, no longer travels between Dark Bramble areas

For the full patch notes, read below:

Design Improvements:

The Fig backer satellite is now more easily accessible and less frustrating to explore

Fuel and oxygen gauges in the ship cockpit now give actual measurements

UI:

Added tooltips to the gameplay options menu to describe each option

Scrollbars across the game now fully scroll from top to bottom

Improved dialogue UI to fit text better

Asterisks in the ship log are now orange/yellow

Visuals:

Improved visual effects for a certain sequence in the High Energy Lab

The Ash Twin hologram on the Orbital Probe Cannon now has antennae

Changed the Ship Log picture for the High Energy Lab mural

Improved lighting and added baked ambient occlusion to a certain Nomai area

Mesh geometry on the Little Scout now rotates to match the camera direction

Minor Fixes and Adjustments:

Fix to the archeologist achievement that allows you to get all ship log facts from Gabbro in later conversations.

Fix for not being able to look/rotate while using a Nomai projection pool in zero-g

Fixed miscellaneous crash bugs

Fixed bug that occasionally makes the geometry of the planet you’re on disappear

Fixed planet symbols at the Black Hole Forge

Fixed lakebed cave lighting bug that occurs when the player enters in a particular way

The player can no longer slightly see inside the clouds on Giant’s Deep

Slate and Hal’s auto-conversation triggers now deactivate if you talk to them manually

Fixed bug that occasionally vaulted the player upwards while jumping at a certain object

Fixed a PS4 crash on the first visit to the backer satellite

Fixed a bug where the autopilot tries to direct you towards something that doesn’t exist anymore

Fixed bug with singularities

Outer Wilds launched on PC and Xbox One earlier this year to much acclaim. Mobius Digital’s open-world exploration adventure hit the PS4 in mid-October, receiving similar praise across the board. Praise for the title has also transferred to awards season. A couple of weeks ago, Outer Wilds earned a win at the Golden Joystick Awards for Best Indie Game. Moreover, it received two nominations for this year’s The Game Awards, which will be streamed live on December 12th.

Outer Wilds is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mobius Digital]