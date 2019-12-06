One of the most fascinating aspects of popular culture is the way in which fans of a franchise can incorporate their own flavor via fan art. Thus far, Death Stranding has been no exception. The latest example of this comes in the form of an MSX-style demake. Twitter user Fabricio Lima recently shared his tribute to Kojima’s newest project. Lima’s work sees Death Stranding go from photorealistic graphics to those befitting a game on the MSX. The artist even managed to translate the title’s theme song to a chiptune/8bit-esque sound.

See Lima’s demake of Death Stranding in the following video:

In addition, Lima shared a second clip, but noted that he had not yet finished work on other characters. Perhaps the likes of Deadman and Heartman will feature in another project of Lima’s at a later date.

And unfortunately, there was no more time to work on the other characters 🙁 I started the character rig for Heartman and Deadman, and had already finished Higgs… but, it will be next time :). @darrenjcbs @TroyBakerVA pic.twitter.com/9vEaWndHOV — Fabricio Lima (@NotFabricio) December 5, 2019

Earlier this summer, another artist created a demake of Death Stranding. However, that video, from YouTuber Bearly Regal, imagined the Kojima experience as an adventure for the original PlayStation.

Death Stranding is in stores now on the PlayStation 4. A PC version of the title will launch sometime in summer 2020.

[Source: Fabricio Lima on Twitter]