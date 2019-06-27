Based on what’s been shown, thus far, Death Stranding is graphically a gorgeous game. The character models are incredible and the world looks wonderfully detailed. But how would this all be conveyed on screen if Kojima’s latest was designed during the PlayStation 1 era? YouTuber Bearly Regal seemingly asked the same question. His curiosity resulted in the following video, which features five minutes of a Death Stranding demake for the PlayStation 1.

Check it out in the video linked below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Truth be told, Death Stranding doesn’t look half bad pixelated. Plus, the video itself is incredibly well done. The loading screen from one area to the next, despite the next area being mere feet away? Genius. Sounds such as those of Sam’s footsteps, button prompts, and ambient noises are all applause worthy, as well.

Prior to E3 2019, Hideo Kojima and Sony showed off plenty of Death Stranding in action, alongside a surprising release date confirmation. Since then, apart from a few tweets from Kojima about the project, all’s been rather quiet. That’s likely to change in the coming weeks, though. Kojima and film director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive), who appears in Death Stranding, will attend San Diego Comic-Con together in July. For now, details about what the two will be doing, when, and where, remain under wraps.

Perhaps Kojima will use his time at SDCC 2019 to explain more about the game’s asynchronous multiplayer. While Death Stranding is a single-player experience, it seems as though multiplayer could play a larger role than many may presently assume. The very genre that Kojima has said Death Stranding will introduce, “action game/strand game,” suggests as much.

A Death Stranding PS1 Game Seems Like it Wouldn't Look Half Bad WATCH GALLERY

Death Stranding is scheduled to hit store shelves later this year on November 8th for the PlayStation 4. The game and its multiple special editions are currently available for preorder online and at retail stores.