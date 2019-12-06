We’ve extensively covered Rocket League’s removal of loot crates as it introduced its new Blueprint system to make purchasing more transparent. But now that Blueprints are here, fans are not happy. Rocket League’s Reddit has many users complaining about the latest update’s high prices on cosmetic items. Blueprints were implemented to replace Loot Boxes, giving buyers a clear indication as to what they’d be getting, while eliminating the random nature found previously. When the game’s new pricing system was first detailed, it was unclear how much you could get with each in-game credit. Now that the update has gone live, it’s a lot more clear that non-randomized cosmetic items come at quite the price.

There are different tiers of purchasable cosmetics based on rarity, with the rarer items obviously being more expensive. But the price of individual items is getting users in quite a bit of an uproar. Let’s take the Infinim Wheels for example, which cost 1,400 Credits. It would cost around $15 just to buy those wheels, based on the pricing model for purchasing Credits, which you can find below:

500 Credits – $4.99 USD or region equivalent

1100 Credits (100 free) – $9.99 USD or regional equivalent

3000 Credits (500 free) – $24.99 USD or regional equivalent

6500 Credits (1500 free) – $49.99 USD or regional equivalent

Previously, one Key would open one Loot Crate, but now that items have various prices, it changes the way the pricing works. The change, as Redditor zeUltimater points out, makes things a lot more expensive because people can target exactly what they want.

Previously you’d buy 23 keys, use them on 23 crates and would get 23 items. Now you have to buy 23 keys worth of credits to get one item. Yeah, this will not work.

Another user, nayttt, stated:

Seriously. This update is wack. So much for getting cool stuff without paying money. Definitely not paying 24.99 for a goal explosion.

It seems transparency has come at a cost for Rocket League fans. You now know exactly what you’re getting for your money, but it’s noticeably pricier than before. It’s the difference between pumping your money into a claw machine and just buying the stuffed animal.

It is worth mentioning that developer Psyonix has been known for listening to its fans. After all, this big change was a response to feedback in the first place. Perhaps the overwhelming backlash from the community will spark further change in the game’s monetization system. The developer has been diligent in its support for Rocket League since its release in 2015, and now that the studio is owned by Epic Games, support continues as the new season of content gets underway.

