Since the announcement that an Item Shop would be coming to Rocket League, Psyonix has sprinkled out little bits of information about how it will work. And now, we’ve got a better understanding of what the Credit prices will be like, along with a bit more info about the upcoming Item Shop and Blueprint features. The update still doesn’t have a solid release date, but we do know it’s coming sometime in December, alongside the new Blueprints.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from Credit prices, within discounts for purchasing in bulk:

500 Credits – $4.99 USD or region equivalent

1100 Credits (100 free) – $9.99 USD or regional equivalent

3000 Credits (500 free) – $24.99 USD or regional equivalent

6500 Credits (1500 free) – $49.99 USD or regional equivalent

Credits can be spent in the Item Shop to create items from Blueprints or to upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium. If you have Keys in your inventory at the time of the update, they will be converted to Credits. Each Key will convert to 100 Credits.

The Item Shop will replace the Showroom, which will now display a series of Featured items that will rotate on a 48-hour timer, along with Daily items that will swap out after 24 hours. This provides lots of opportunities to get new items and gives players a reason to keep checking back into the game regularly.

The main draw to the new Item Shop is the ability to see what items are before you buy them. Gone are the days of randomized Loot Crates. You’ll find Painted Cars, Player Banners, Exotic Wheels, and a ton of other cosmetic customization items in the shop, so be sure to keep checking in.

In addition to the aforementioned update, Rocket League also has a slew of holiday-themed content planned for December. Player’s will be able to take part in Competitive Season 12, Rocket Pass 5, Frosty Fest, and get a few festive cosmetics.

[Source: Psyonix]