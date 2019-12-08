Is Activision Teasing Another Crash Bandicoot Game? It Sure Looks Like It

Industry insider Sabi, who’s known for his accurate E3 and BlizzCon announcements, reported back in November that Activision has another Crash Bandicoot game on the way. Sabi wasn’t able to confirm who’s developing it and whether it’s a new game or a remaster but just that something Crash was definitely in the works.

Well, it looks like Sabi might be right once again. Activision has randomly sent Crash products to seven influencers with Santa hats on them, and this is very similar to how the publisher teased Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in 2018. For those who don’t remember, this same time last year, Activision sent out Crash Bandicoot Christmas cookies to influencers out of the blue, and shortly afterwards, it revealed CTR at The Game Awards.

7 LARGE SCALE influencers have just received Crash products with little Santa hats on them out of the blue. Strap in and hang on. Things are about to go nuts.#CrashBandicoot #CrashPartner pic.twitter.com/DkxvyUr7to — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) December 7, 2019

last year was something EXTREMELY similar. Remember the Crash Christmas Cookies? These are Christmas Crash Products… Also, the cookies Came December 5th last year (my time) and its currently December 6th. It’s too similar and too close to be a flukehttps://t.co/rBpGJutylD — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) December 7, 2019

With both State of Play and The Game Awards around the corner, it looks like an announcement is imminent but as usual, don’t hold your breath until it’s all official.

That said, another Crash game reveal will hardly come as a surprise. Activision’s recent remaster projects have done so well for the publisher that it has explicitly stated that there are plans for more.

Stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering all the events and announcements for you as they happen.

[Source: ResetEra]