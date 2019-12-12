Surprisingly, NetherRealm Studios has unleashed cross-play, or “Krossplay,” for Mortal Kombat 11 out of nowhere. The feature received a listing in the title’s latest update, Patch 1.13. In addition, an FAQ on the publisher’s support website confirms Krossplay is indeed a thing. For now, however, it’s in beta and only works on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The setup for Krossplay seems rather simple. To enable the feature, players will need to open the Online Menu and select Kasual modes. The option to toggle Krossplay on and off should appear in the screen’s top-right corner. From there, the feature is accessible in the Kasual Versus mode. It’s also available in Krossplay Online Rooms. Through this dedicated forum, players can use Krossplay in the Kasual Versus game mode, as well. The FAQ also explains that Krossplay isn’t a cross-save function. Progress made in the game is exclusive to the console on which it’s been obtained, but allows players to play with people on other platforms.

In a Twitter post, NetherRealm asked for patience as the team works out the kinks. These are the early days, after all. And while details may seem scarce for the time being, more information is incoming. The studio’s tweet is as follows:

We’ll be testing out a Krossplay feature for PS4 & Xbox One as part of the latest patch. Keep in mind, this is currently in beta form so please bear w/ us as we continue to work on it. Stay tuned for more details & timing on Krossplay availability. https://t.co/xUiHx1dTIS — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) December 12, 2019

At the time of writing, it remains unclear as to how extensive the feature may become. Might Krossplay make its way to other platforms at a later date, namely the Nintendo Switch and PC? If so, will players across all four platforms have the option to compete with one another? These are just a couple of the questions NetherRealm and WB will have to address in the weeks and months ahead. For now, however, Krossplay on even two consoles seems a feat worth celebrating.

[Source: WB Games Support, IGN]