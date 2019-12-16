If you’ve been playing Final Fantasy XIV then you’re part of quite a large crowd. In a recent live stream Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV, said that the game has hit an astounding 18 million registered players. While not all of them are going to be active players, it’s still a rather impressive number and means the game has been doing very well for Square Enix. Since there are no plans for another new Final Fantasy MMO anytime soon, you can jump into the game rather easily and still be assured there will be new content for years to come. Speaking of new content, details on the upcoming Echos of a Falling Star update have been revealed.

Besides offering more currently unspecified story content, which many may be excited for considering the high quality of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers‘ story, there will be several new optional questlines. There’ll be new quests revolving around the Beast Tribes, and that involves enchanting your equipment while learning about the Bozja Citidel. You’ll also be able to take on the series-infamous Ruby Weapon when the update drops. A new raid titled Eden’s Verse, and a new dungeon named Anmnesis Anyder, are also both being added to the game. While there’s no word on when exactly this patch will drop, it sounds like it’ll be worth keeping an eye on the game to continue what some are calling the best Final Fantasy game of all time.

Not only is the game getting a major update, but an art book is currently in the works as well. Titled Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Art of Reflection -Histories Forsaken-, the book will contain 304 pages of art for the game. The book, which can currently be pre-ordered for $39.99, will be launching on May 12th, 2020. Anyone who buys the book will get a code to redeem the Wind-up Dulia-Chai minion in Final Fantasy XIV.