A popular PlayStation podcast is getting a new game starring both of its hosts. The Sacred Symbols podcast, headed by ex-IGN editor Colin Moriarty and YouTuber Chris “Ray Gun” Maldonado, has partnered with Lillymo Games to develop Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure. As the name suggests, it’s a brick breaker with a story, featuring boss battles, powerups, guns, and “two handsome protagonists.” It will release digitally sometime in Q1 2020 for $9.99 and will be available for both PS4 and PS Vita. Twin Breaker will also be cross-buy, which means purchasing on one platform will net you the other at no additional cost if you happen to have a Vita still lying around somewhere.

Moriarty has always been a huge PS Vita supporter, which is why, despite the Sony handheld being effectively dead, he wanted to bring his game to the platform. Likewise, the podcast host is not shy about his love of trophies, particularly the platinum ones. Rest assured, Twin Breaker will not only have one platinum trophy, but two—The PS4 and PS Vita versions will have two separate trophy lists. This is perfect for you trophy hunters out there, although the game’s overall difficulty and trophy list remain to be seen.

Introducing Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure, a fun, accessible, story-driven brick-breaker (?!) coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita Q1 2020. Watch the reveal trailer below, and read more about the game at the link! https://t.co/xbBbcFV4Ne pic.twitter.com/OGy7g9lkMD — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) December 16, 2019

You can check out the game’s trailer in a tweet from Moriarty above. Twin Breaker seems like it will focus on arcade-style gameplay, with an emphasis on humor, all presented in a retro style.

Lillymo, the Canadian studio behind Twin Breaker, is best known for its work on Habroxia, a shoot em up that released for PS4 earlier this year, though Habroxia received mixed-to-negative reviews upon release.