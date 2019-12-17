PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 17, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

ArtPulse ($12.99)

nDreams VR Bundle ($59.99/PS+ $44.99)

SACRALITH: The Archer’s Tale ($19.99)

Shuttle Commander ($24.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives FROGGER ($7.99)

BOUNDLESS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION UPGRADE ($24.99)

Cardpocalypse ($19.99)

Cardpocalypse Mega Mutant Edition ($23.99)

Drad End Job ($16.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters + Hayabusa (Free for PS+)

Demon Pit ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Demons with Shotguns ($12.99/PS+ $6.49)

Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition ($29.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle ($34.99)

HELLMUT: THE BADASS FROM HELL ($29.99)

Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 ($49.99/PS+ $9.99)

Iro Hero ($5.99)

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition ($77.99)

Let’s Sing – Song Pass ($34.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter ($119.99)

Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland ($6.99)

Party Trivia ($9.99)

Snooker 19 Gold Edition ($39.99)

Straimium Immortaly ($11.99/PS+ $5.99)

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War ($17.99)

Super Korotama ($4.99)

Tamashii ($11.99/PS+ $5.99)

Touring Karts ($16.99)

Treasure Rangers ($19.99)

Untitled Goose Game ($14.99)

Wattam ($19.99)

Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle (49.99)

Word Maze by Powgi ($7.99)

XenoRaptor ($14.99/PS+ $7.49)

XPOSED ($5.99)

PS Vita

Word Maze by Powgi ($7.99)

