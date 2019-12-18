Reported earlier in December 2019, Redbox stopped allowing video game rentals, but now the company seems to be discontinuing games entirely. Redbox is holding an Everything Must Go sale to get rid of its video game inventory. Luckily, you can take advantage of this to get deals on 2019’s most popular games and recent releases. The discounts offered through the sale go up to 75% off, with most games available for at least half-off their original price.

You must visit a physical Redbox kiosk to take advantage of these deals. To find if a game is available near you, browse through Redbox’s game selection on the company’s site and enter your zip code. If a copy is available nearby, the site will point you to the closest location you can visit to make your purchase. Keep in mind, this sale is while supplies last, so it’s best to take advantage of it sooner rather than later.

A tweet from Wario64 notes that Redbox will no longer carry games after 2019, which wasn’t mentioned in the announcement earlier this month.

Redbox [everything must go] game sale https://t.co/t6RSaPOnEa Redbox will no longer carry games after this year pic.twitter.com/FVn741K9fm — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 18, 2019

Here are some of the most notable PS4 games available in the Redbox sale:

Borderlands 3 – $17.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $29.99

Death Stranding – $19.99

Far Cry New Dawn – $12.99

Kingdom Hearts III – $11.99

Madden NFL 20 – $14.99

Metro Exodus – $12.99

MLB The Show 19 – $12.99

NBA 2K20 – $14.99

Resident Evil 2 – $14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $24.99

The Division 2 – $9.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $11.99

There are also great deals on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games, so if you’re a part of a multiplatform household, be sure to check out all of Redbox’s titles.

As the industry continues to shift to a digital future, physical retailers will have a more difficult time staying afloat. This year alone, over 200 GameStop stores shut their doors due to a decline in revenue for the company as it refocuses on in-shop “experiences.” The next generation of consoles will continue to support physical media, but the fate of disc-based sales is looking grim if GameStop and Redbox are any indication. (Editor’s Note: Much of this can be attributed to the rise of online ordering via Amazon and other retailers for physical products as well. Industry analysts have scoffed at the idea that physical sales are dying out. While digital sales are on the rise, plenty of sales can still be attributed to physical disc copies of games.)

